Solar farm company makes donations to local groups

A company planning a solar farm in northeastern Bartholomew County has announced $30,000 in donations to local organizations.

Arevon Energy Inc. is developing the Swallowtail Solar Project in Bartholomew County. The company announced recently that it was donating $10,000 each to Bartholomew Consolidated Schools, Clay Township Volunteer Fire Department and Turning Point Domestic Violence Services.

Jeffrey Lee, director of community relations at Arevon, said that supporting communities is central to its business and the company has been identifying areas of need in Bartholomew County.

The BCSC donation will go to support robotics teams, the Clay Township donation will go to support efforts to provide mutual aid to all fire departments in Bartholomew County and the Turning Point donation will support emergency shelter, crisis intervention, legal advocacy, and youth prevention programs related to domestic violence.

The Swallowtail Solar Project is a proposed 200-megawatt project that would annually power up to 30,000 Indiana homes. The project is still under development.