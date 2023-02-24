Soccer camp set Saturday for IUPUC team hopefuls

IUPUC will be hosting a soccer camp this weekend, aimed at high school and college students interested in playing for the school.

The camp will be held Saturday at the BCSC Soccer Complex on Poshard Drive, for high school juniors and seniors and college students.

The camp will include footwork drills, skills practice, strategy and teamwork exercises. There will also be a tour and question and answer session. Activities will start at 8:30 a.m. and wrap up around 1 p.m.

If you are interested in playing soccer for IUPUC but can’t attend the camp Saturday, you can reach out directly to the coaches. The men’s soccer coach is Tyler Joy-Brandon and women’s soccer coach is Jason Gough

The cost for the soccer camp is $40 per athlete.

To register, go to go.iupuc.edu/feb-soccer-camp or find a link on our website.

You can get more information about IUPUC athletics, visit iupucathletics.com.