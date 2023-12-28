Snow falling in parts of southern Indiana

The National Weather Service says light rain and snow has been falling in southern Indiana this morning in a line roughly from Vincennes through Seymour and Madison.

In areas where it is all snow, up to an inch of snow accumulation is expected this morning, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces mostly west of U.S. 31.

You can expect brief periods of low visibility and isolated slick spots if you are out on the roads.

In our area, you can expect the weather to turn to mostly rain by late this afternoon.

According to the weather service, Indianapolis has not seen measurable snowfall so far this winter. The latest date ever for the first measurable snowfall is January 4th, set in 1941. Normally central Indiana would have already had around six inches of snow.