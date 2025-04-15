Smoke on the Square returning to Hope in May

The 14th annual Smoke on the Square barbecue competition is set for next month on the Hope Town Square.

The event is the largest annual fundraiser for the Community Center of Hope. It features a BBQ cook-off competition between teams and public BBQ dining.

The cookoff will be May 16th and 17th, with food available from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday night and from 11 Saturday morning until it sells out. Meals will include brisket, pork, beans, chips, hotdogs and chicken. There will also be a limited supply of ribs both days.

The competition is open to all levels of competitors and will have categories for brisket, chicken, ribs and pork.

The Night Owl Country Band will be performing Friday night.

You can find a link for more information here: https://hopebbqcontest.com