Small Business Administration sets up local disaster office

The federal Small Business Administration and State Disaster Relief Fund will be opening an office in Columbus on today to help businesses and residents suffering damage from the March 19th tornado.

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be at the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street in Columbus in Suite G900. Monday hours will be from 9 to 5 and regular hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The office will close permanently on Saturday May 10th.

The Small Business Administration offers business physical disaster loans, economic injury disaster loans and home disaster loans. The home loans go to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster damaged real estate and personal property including automobiles. Homeowners can apply to replace or repair their primary residence up to $500,000, while homeowners and renters are eligible to borrow up to $100,000 repair or replace personal property.

Businesses have until June 23rd to file for help with physical damage caused by the storm, or until January 22nd to file for Economic Injury.

The outreach center will have staff on hand to answer questions about the loan programs, explain the application process and help you complete your application. Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment online at appointment.sba.gov.