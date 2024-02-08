Slow-speed chase through Bartholomew, Johnson counties leads to arrest

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department Press Release

On 02/07/2024 at approximately 8:28 PM Deputy Maximino Medina was in the area of N US 31 and W 550 N conducting regular patrol. Deputy Medina observed a red Ford Fusion traveling approximately 36 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. While Deputy Medina was closing the distance with the vehicle he observed it stop abruptly in the roadway then continue northbound on N US 31.

Deputy Medina attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle on the northbound I 65 on ramp. The vehicle failed to stop, continuing to travel northbound on I 65 which included making multiple lane changes, driving on the shoulder and traveling at varying speeds. The vehicle struck six successful tire deflation devices from multiple assisting agencies during the pursuit.

An officer from the Beech Grove Police Dept successfully executed a PIT maneuver at the 103-mile marker as the vehicle was traveling at 24 MPH. A high risk traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle after the PIT maneuver during which the driver, Donald Seawood 71yo of Indianapolis, was removed from the driver’s seat and taken into custody.

Seawood was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on the charges of: resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and operating without a license. Seawood remains in custody with a $7,500.00 bond. Seawood’s publicly available past arrest records revealed 3 previous cases of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle charges.

This is a preliminary investigation. All persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.