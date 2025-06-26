Slight break in extreme heat expected Saturday

This extremely hot weather is sticking with us for at least a while longer. A heat advisory remains in effect for our area through 8 p.m. Friday night.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that the high humidity is going to continue and by this afternoon the heat index will make it feel like 100 degrees out there.

If you have to be outside, you should take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. They say to limit any strenuous activities to early morning or evening. You should also wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Make sure you drink plenty of fluids and check in on relatives or neighbors who might be especially vulnerable to the heat.

Nationwide, the heat dome is starting to relax its grip on parts of the central and eastern U.S. Forecasters say temperatures will start to fall today in the Northeast, where places like New York and New England have seen record temperatures. The mid-Atlantic and Southeast will have to deal with some heat through Friday, but with much lower highs before temps drop more during the weekend.