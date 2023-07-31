Slide repair project to start today near Scipio

State Road 7 will see restrictions starting today as crews work to stabilize a sliding hillside.

According to INDOT, a contractor, GeoStabilization International, plans to begin work on the slide repair project north of Scipio near Road 625W. The contractor will be constructing a soil nail wall to stabilize the roadway and the hillside. They will also be replacing a guard rail.

You will see temporary traffic signals in the area.

The work is expected to take 10 days. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be cautious of worker safety in all work zones.