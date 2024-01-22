Slick spots on road today; Freezing rain likely tonight

Authorities are urging you to be safe if you have to be out on the roads this morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, several area counties are under travel restrictions this morning. Travel advisories are in effect for both Decatur and Jennings counties. A travel advisory is the lowest level of travel restriction, and means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation. You should use extra caution and avoid those areas if you can.

Freezing rain is expected tonight and the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory goes into effect tonight for parts of our area including Shelby and Johnson counties. You can expect a glaze of ice on roads by the time you head into work on Tuesday morning, with up to a tenth of an inch on the ground. Indianapolis is expected to get two tenths of an inch and northern Indiana could see nearly three quarters of an inch of ice. You could see slick patches during your Tuesday morning commute.

The temperatures should rise later Tuesday morning, turning the precipitation back to regular rain according to forecasters.