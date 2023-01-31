Slick, icy conditions in some spots this morning

Emergency officials are warning of some slick road conditions out there this morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for our area that is in effect until 8 a.m. this morning. Forecasters say that light freezing rain mixed with snow is causing ice accumulations of up to a 10th of an inch in some spots.

You can expect roads to be slippery and hazardous. Bartholomew County deputies say that Interstate 65 is now open again after an overnight crash involving a semi and several other vehicles in the northbound lanes on the interstate near the Bartholomew/Jackson county line. State police say a semi crash south of Seymour also shut down the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours. Both of those accidents have been cleared.

Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur and Jennings counties have all declared travel advisories this morning. A travel advisory is the lowest level of local travel restriction. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and you should use caution or avoid those areas.