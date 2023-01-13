Slain driver identified in Greenwood I-65 attack

The Johnson County Coroner’s office has identified the victim in what they are calling a road rage shooting Wednesday night in Greenwood.

Greenwood police and firefighters found 43-year-old Richard Donnell Hamilton of Indianapolis dead from a gunshot wound inside a white work van in the area of Interstate 65 and County Line Road at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday evening

Indiana State Police believe this was a road rage incident. They say that a suspect or suspects in a silver car opened fire on the van as they exited the interstate headed northbound. It is not known how many shots were fired.

Troopers are asking that anyone with information including anyone who had a dash camera operating in the area between 6:20 and 6:30 last night contact the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577. You can also leave tips anonymously at 317-262-8477.