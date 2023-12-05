Sixth Street area offering Not So Silent activities Thursday

The Landmark Columbus Foundation and Exhibit Columbus will be offering a pop-up shop on Thursday evening as part of the Not So Silent Night downtown celebration in Columbus.

The organization will be offering Exhibit Columbus themed merchandise for sale as well as items from past events such as HutchFest. Proceeds from the sales will go to benefit the Landmark Columbus internship program.

The pop up shop will be at the Landmark Columbus offices at 408 Sixth Street. Not So Silent Night will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Columbus.

Also on Thursday night, the Columbus Area Arts Council will be holding the opening reception for the sixth year of its 50/50 exhibition in the Sixth Street Arts Alley. The 50/50 exhibit features original work from 50 local artists, crafter, hobbyists and designers on 4 inch by 4 inch wooden blocks. You will have an opportunity to purchase the original artworks at affordable prices.

There will also be a pop-up shop with work from local artists during the reception and the Columbus Indiana Children’s Choir will be performing in the arts alley.

The reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday night.