Sims, community civil rights leader and church bishop, dies

Note: This story will be updated

Bishop Charles A. Sims, a Columbus community leader has died.

Calvary Community Church of the Apostolic Faith announced last night that Sims had passed away. The church says that his career has included work in law enforcement, civil rights and academic achievements in history and theology.

According to the church, Sims most recently served as senior Pastor at the church, which he co-founded in 1975 with his wife Jane. Sims studied history and religious studies at IU Bloomington, earned a masters in theology from Indiana Bible College and a doctor of ministry from Christian Theological Seminary.

He is survived by his wife Jane, five children and 13 grandchildren.

There is no word yet on funeral arrangements.