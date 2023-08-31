Update: Missing North Vernon girl found

3:50 p.m. update: The girl has been found.

Previously:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Jennings County girl.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Justine Jones. She is missing from North Vernon and was last seen at about 1 this morning. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She is a white girl, 5-feet 3 inches tall with black and blond hair and green eyes.. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and jeans.

If you have any information on Justine Jones, you should contact the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office at 812-346-4911 or 911.

Justine Jones. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department Justine Jones. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department