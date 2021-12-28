Silver Alert issued for missing Deputy man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Deputy man.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 60-year-old Robert Mark Keith. He is a white man 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Keith was last seen on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Keith, you should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 812-265-4344 or call 911.