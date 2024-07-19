Silver Alert: Greensburg police searching for missing woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an missing Greensburg woman.

Greensburg police are searching for 19-year-old Mia Wilson, who has been missing since 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. Authorities say that Wilson is an Asian woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 136 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink top, black skirt, and blue and green Nike shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Mia Wilson, you should contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or call 911.