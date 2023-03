The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department says that sign ups are opening soon for this summer’s Sheriff’s Department Youth Academy.

The academy is scheduled for June 6th through the 9th and will be held at Ceraland. There will be academy classes for 8 to 12 year olds for $50 and for 6 to 7 year olds for $25.

Registration will open on April 1st on the Ceraland website at https://www.ceraland.org