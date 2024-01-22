Signups available for Thrive Alliance caregiver tools sessions

Thrive Alliance will be offering its Powerful Tools for Caregivers virtual sessions again starting next month.

The sessions are an educational program that helps family caregivers.

This program is designed for those who are long-distance caregivers, caregivers to individuals with disabilities, grandparents raising children, caregivers of older adults, and those living with dementia. It is meant to help family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

Each class consists of six sessions held once a week. They will be held via Zoom from February 21st through March 27th from 2 to 3:30 on Wednesdays.

The program is free but registration is required. The deadline to register is February 14th. To register or get more informtion you can call 812-418-6690.