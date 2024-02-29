Signup deadline Friday for BCSC spring break child care

The deadline is coming up tomorrow if you need to sign up your children for I-Care child care through Bartholomew COnoslidated Schools for the week of spring break.

According to the school district, the care will be available at CSA Fodrea Elementary from 6:30 in the morning to 6 p.m. in the evening March 11th through the 15th. The i-CARE program provides hands-on, STEM enrichment activities as well as healthy snacks, physical activity and homework help.

The program costs $125 a week for full time or $30 a day for drop in care. i-CARE offers a discounted sibling rate of $5 extra per day for each additional child. The deadline to sign up is Friday, but families will still be responsible for the full payment for students withdrawn after March 1st.

You can find a link to sign up here: https://www.ezchildtrack.com/parentportala/

For more information, visit www.bcscschools.org or call the i-CARE office at (812) 418-0924.