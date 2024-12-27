Sign-up deadline nears for job readiness training workshop

The deadline is coming up next week to register for the next sessions of the Bartholomew County Works job readiness training workshop.

Bartholomew County Works is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency. It provides resources in areas including transportation, finances and budget setting.

The day-long workshop series will start on Monday January 6th and run through January 10th at Yes Cinema from 9 to 4 each day.

An orientation session will be held Thursday from 10 to 11 in the morning.

The deadline to sign up is Tuesday.

To get more information on signing up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-378-2638.