Sign Off With Sam: Saying goodbye to Sam Simmermaker

White River Broadcasting celebrated the legendary career with sportscaster Sam Simmermaker Friday with a special, two-hour “Sign Off With Sam” episode of AM Columbus on News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM.

Sam is retiring after 64 years on the air in Columbus.

Audio from our guests:

Chuck Wells, owner of Overhead Door Company, Columbus East booster, former publisher of The Republic.

Attorney Pete King and former Columbus North Athletic Director Hedy George.

Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon

Retired Hauser Athletic Director Dave Irvine

Capt. Mike Wilson with the Columbus Fire Department

Bartholomew County Commissioner Tony London

WCSI Program Manager Kevin Kelley

White River Broadcasting General Manager Bob Morrison