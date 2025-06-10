Shoulder closing on Interstate 65 for drainage work

Traffic will be restricted on Interstate 65 in southern Jackson County starting on Friday evening.

According to Indiana Department of Transportation, crews will be working on a small drainage structure just north of Uniontown. That is about 2.3 miles north of State Road 250. Crews will be closing single lanes on northbound and southbound Interstate 65 to install barrier walls Friday night. After that the shoulders will be closed while the work is being done.

The work should be finished by late July. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Hall Contracting is doing the work on the project, which is part of a $2.3 million contract.

INDOT reminds you slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.