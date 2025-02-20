Shots fired in east Columbus leads to SWAT team intervention

Columbus Police Department Press Release

One man was taken into custody after Columbus Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1:13 pm today.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the preliminary details indicate that a witness went to check on a 68-year-old man

at his house in the 300 block of Pence Street. The witness indicated the man answered the door with a firearm and shot

it inside the house. Based on witness statements, the man appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

CPD officers arrived and set up a perimeter around the home and activated the CPD SWAT Team, which is made up of

members of the Columbus Police Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, and Columbus Regional Hospital

Medics. Before the SWAT Team set up, the man came outside holding a handgun. He complied with officers’ commands

and was taken into custody without incident. The firearm was seized. No injuries were reported and no one else was

located inside. The man was transported to the hospital by officers.

CPD detectives were called to the scene and are still investigating.