Shooting incident tonight at Lincoln Park in Columbus

Updated at 9:15 p.m. with new information from Columbus Police Department.

Four people were injured in a shooting this evening at Lincoln Park in Columbus.

Lt. Matt Harris, spokesman for the Columbus Police Department, said one victim was flown by Lifeline helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital and three were taken to Columbus Regional Hospital. Harris says the shooting happened at the basketball court area of Lincoln Park at about 7:35 p.m. this evening.

No information is available on the identities or ages of the victims or their medical conditions.

Hamilton Ice Arena has been closed due to the shooting and all events are canceled at the park this evening.

Harris said that no one has been arrested in the incident. No information on a suspect is yet available.

You are asked to avoid the area of the park while the investigation continues.

If you have any information on the shootings, you are asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.