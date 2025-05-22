Sherry Stark honored with Live United award from United Way

The United Way of Bartholomew County has chosen long-time community leader Sherry Stark for its most prestigious annual honor, the Live United Award.

Stark has served in a variety of leadership roles int he community, ranging from serving as deputy mayor and director of community development for the city of Columbus, to heading the Columbus Area Arts Council and Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County.

Stark was recognized at the United Way’s annual meeting, held Wednesday at The Commons. The United Way celebrated the agency’s achievements toward lifting 1,000 families out of poverty and into self sufficiency in 2,000 days. United Way President Mark Stewart said that the goal began two years ago and so far, 273 families have become self-sufficient through community efforts.

Stewart also touched on challenges facing United Way its member agencies, caused by federal and state funding cuts he said “threaten the already fragile social safety net.” Further he said that the nature of philanthropic giving is shifting, moving toward contributions to specific causes, rather than more general support that can allow for operating support for member agencies.

Also recognized at the annual meeting were Bill and Ann Jones with the Spirit of Philanthropy award, Lisa Day as Volunteer of the Year and Dallas Grider as Advocate of the Year.

You can find out more at uwbarthco.org

Photo: Sherry Stark and United Way President Mark Stewart. WRB Photo