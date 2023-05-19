Sheriff’s department taking over Whiteland school death investigation

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is taking over the investigation into the death of a student Tuesday at Whiteland Community High School’s swimming pool.

According to the sheriff’s department, the agency has been working with the family of the victim as well as the Clark-Pleasant School’s police and administration and all parties thought it was better for the sheriff’s department to lead the investigation. Having an outside agency investigate the death will ensure transparency, according to Sheriff Duane Burgess.

Multiple detectives are meeting with school officials and are transferring all information and evidence to the sheriff’s department. Investigators were present during the girl’s autopsy.

The sheriff says that the department is aware of rumors, theories and false information being spread on social media. The department is asking the public to respect the privacy of the family and to allow deputies to conduct the investigation thoroughly and efficiently.

School officials have identified the girl who died Tuesday as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.