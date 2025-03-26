Sheriff’s department hosting fish fry fundraiser

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department will have a fish fry next week to raise money for the Sheriff’s Youth Academy.

That will be Friday, April 4th at the American Legion Post on 25th Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

You can dine in or drive thru. Free will donations will be accepted.

For more information on the fish fry you can call the Post at 812-376-7036.

The youth academy will be from June 9th through the 11th at Ceraland. There will groups for 6-7 year olds and 8-12 year olds. Registration begins Tuesday at ceraland.org.