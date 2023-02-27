Sheriff’s department announces organization changes, promotions

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is making changes to its structure, as well as announcing several promotions.

According to Sheriff Chris Lane, an existing major position will be converted from the Jail Commander to Major of Operations. The Jail Commander position will be filled with an existing Captain. The uniform division will have a new Division Commander, and Shift Lieutenants. He said those position swill provide more front line supervision

Among the promotions:

Brandon Slate was promoted to Major of Operations.

Dave Steinkoenig, who was previously the Uniform Captain, will be transferred to Jail Commander

TA Smith was promoted to Captain of the Uniform Division.

Justin Arnholt, Andrew Dougan and Gary Knoef are being promoted to lieutenants in the uniform division.

Lane says the promotions did not increase the overall number of supervisors or staff. The new lieutenant positions were created from existing sergeant positions.

Bios, provided by the sheriff’s department.

Slate began his law enforcement career 20 years ago as a corrections officer for 4 years. Slate was then promoted to Merit Deputy and graduated the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy as an honor graduate in 2007. Slate is a graduate of Columbus North High School and has previously held the positions of Detective, Narcotics Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Lieutenant and most recently a Captain for 7 years.

Steinkoenig began his career at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 2003 as a corrections officer. He then became a Merit Deputy in 2004, and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy the same year. Steinkoenig has previously served as a Narcotics Detective, Detective, Training Captain and most recently Uniform Captain for 8 years. Steinkoenig is a graduate of Columbus North High School, and is an Air Force veteran.

Smith was hired at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 1982. He graduated the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 1983, and was then promoted to Sergeant in 1988. Smith was promoted to Narcotics Investigator in 1992, after which he was promoted to Captain in 2004. Smith graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2004, of which less than 1% of law enforcement nationwide complete. Smith was then promoted to Chief Deputy from 2005 to 2007. Smith has held every rank within the Sheriff’s Office most recently being Lieutenant within the uniform division.

Arnholt was hired at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 as a corrections officer after graduating from Columbus North High School. He was promoted to Merit Deputy in 2003, and graduated the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy shortly thereafter. Arnholt held the positions of Merit Deputy and Field Training Officer until 2017, when he was promoted to Patrol Sergeant.

Dougan was hired by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office after graduating from Indiana University in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree. Dougan served as a Patrol Deputy/Field Training Officer will 2019, when he was promoted to Patrol Sergeant. Dougan also completed Leadership Bartholomew County in 2019.

Knoef started his career in law enforcement at the Youth Services Center in 2001. In 2004, he was hired by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department as a Merit Deputy. Knoef graduated the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2005. Knoef has 18 years of law enforcement experience within the uniform division. For the last 8 years, he has been highly involved in the training of new deputies. Knoef has been a Uniform Supervisor for 8 years, and completed Leadership Bartholomew County in 2019. Knoef is a graduate of Columbus East High School.