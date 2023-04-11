Sheriff outlines first 100 days in office and department priorities

New Bartholomew County Sheriff Chris Lane is looking back on his first 100 days in office and his plans for keeping the county safe.

In a report released recently, the sheriff outlined five strategic priorities – relentless drug enforcement, efficiency and innovation, employee retention, mental and physical resilience and partnership with other agencies.

Amongst the accomplishments of the first 100 days, Lane pointed to the department’s new leadership structure, partnership with Tuning Point, a team-based approach to encourage a diversity of ideas in the decision making process, initiatives to increase deputy’s resilience and mental health and the creation of a monthly scorecard to help make data-driven decisions.

The sheriff reports that employee retention and staffing shortages continue to be a problem with a 40 percent turnover last year in the corrections division. He also recognized the continuing opioid crisis and the increasing numbers of mental health related calls and the lack of around-the-clock community resources to handle mental health crises.

You can view the sheriff’s 100-day report here. https://updates.whiteriverbroadcasting.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/100-Day-Report.pdf