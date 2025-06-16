Sheriff: Jennings man convicted of child molesting

A Jennings County man was found guilty recently on felony child molesting charges.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, 70 year old Paul D. Collett was found guilty earlier this month. He was originally arrested in August of 2024 after a four month long investigation found evidence Collett had molested a female child in his family over a six year period. The prosecutor’s office says that the investigation involved the Jennings County School Corporation, the Department of Child Services, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and investigators from the sheriff’s office.

Since his arrest, Collett has been held in the Jennings County Jail, according to the sheriff’s department.

In a statement, Jennings County Prosecutor Brian Belding praised the victim for her courage in coming forward saying “We hope her inspiring example will encourage other victims of sexual abuse to come forward and seek the support they deserve.” Belding also praised the cooperation between the agencies that led to the conviction.

Chief Deputy Cody Low of the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said the office “will continue to aggressively pursue those who prey upon the children of our community.”

The guilty verdict came after a three day jury trial in Jennings Circuit Court that started June 2nd. A sentencing hearing date has not yet been set.