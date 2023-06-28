Sheriff Deputies Receive D.A.R.E Certifications

This past week two deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office completed their DARE Officer course. After an intensive two-week class both Deputy Nicholi Burkholder and Deputy Max Medina received their DARE certifications. Deputy Burkholder was selected as the top student of DARE Officer Training Class #40.

The addition of these two deputies to the DARE Program doubles the Sheriff’s Office number of DARE instructors to four. Sheriff Chris Lane, “The DARE program is a corner stone of the relationship between law enforcement and the community’s youth. Congratulations to Deputy Medina and Deputy Burkholder on completing the DARE instructor course. I look forward to seeing the effect they have on our community’s youth and appreciate their willingness to be part of this program.”

The DARE program was founded in 1983 as a law enforcement led series of classroom lessons that teaches students good decision making skills in order for them to lead safe and healthy lives.

Deputy Medina

Deputy Burkholder

Photos Courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office