Shelbyville SWAT team arrests suspect in child solicitation case

A Shelbyville man was arrested Wednesday for child solicitation after a standoff with the city’ SWAT team.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, officers went to serve a search warrant at an apartment complex but had information that a suspect had weapons in the home. The SWAT team was called in and neighbors were evacuated for their safety.

After officers secured the area, crisis negotiators tried to reach the suspect by phone, with a loud speaker and finally a text message. The suspect, James C. Griner came to the door and surrendered to officers. After a search, Griner was arrested on a preliminary charge of child solicitation.