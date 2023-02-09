Shelbyville man facing drug charges after I-74 traffic stop

A Shelbyville man is facing drug related charges after a traffic stop Tuesday evening on Interstate 74.

According to reports from the Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling the interstate near Shelby County Road 700W at about 6 last evening when he noticed a pickup following another vehicle too closely. The trooper pulled the vehicle over and as he talked to the driver and a passenger, he became suspicious of drug activity. A Shelby County Sheriff’s Department deputy and her police dog were called to the scene and the dog alerted to the smell of narcotics inside the truck.

Police found three small bags of methamphetamine, pills and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The driver, 49-year-old Eric Alexander of Shelbyville is facing preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

The passenger was released with no charges.