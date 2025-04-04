Shelby County orders evacuations in advance of dangerous flooding

Shelby County and Shelbyville have issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in low-lying areas in anticpation of major flooding coming in the community.

According to the Shelby County Emergency Management Department, this is a mandatory evacuation order and residents in flood prone areas are urged to evacuate immediately. Authorities say that those who refuse to evacuate could face intervention by law enforcement to ensure their safety and to prevent risks to public health or emergency workers.

Officials in Shelby County say that the community’s water rescue team is on standby and ready to assist with evacuations and rescues as necessary.