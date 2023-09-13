Shelby County group planning for next year’s eclipse

Shelby County is getting in on the planning for next year’s solar eclipse.

Central and southern Indiana will be at the center of the April 8th total eclipse. Our area will have nearly four minutes of darkness as the moon’s shadow passes over the earth.

Local officials say that there will be 10s of thousands of people flocking to our area for the viewing.

The Shelby County Eclipse Planning Committee will be hosting its first Community Eclipse Meeting tonight.

The Eclipse Planning Committee will provide members of the community with information on what to expect during a solar eclipse and the potential economic impact in the community. The meeting will also feature a brief presentation by eclipse expert and Ivy Tech Assistant Professor of Mathematics & Physics, Cyrus Screwvala.

Tonight’s meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse Annex. That’s on Polk Street. the meeting is free and you are invited to attend.

If you can’t make it, the event will be streamed through the Eclipse IN Shelby Facebook Page.

Photo courtesy of https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/internal_resources/5422/