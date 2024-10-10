Seymour woman struck by train after lying on tracks

Seymour authorities say a woman was struck and injured by a train, after she laid down on the tracks.

According to the Seymour Police Department, the incident happened at about 10:47 p.m. Tuesday night near O’Brien Street and Reliance Avenue. Rescue workers were called on reports that a woman was struck by a CSX locomotive. The victim, 62-year-old Terre Newport of Seymour suffered injures to her head, right arm and right leg. After being treated by Jackson County medics, and Seymour police and firefighters, she was flown to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Police say that the train conductor noticed the woman lying on the tracks and the engine sounded its horn as it approached her. The conductor told police that she at first lifted up and then laid back down. But as the train approached closer, she finally got up and tried to get out of the way, but was still struck.

Police say that they have no information on why she was on the tracks and they don’t know her current condition.