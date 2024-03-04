Seymour woman arrested after North Vernon traffic stop

A Seymour woman was arrested last week after drugs were discovered during a traffic stop in North Vernon.

According to the North Vernon Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on Locust Grove Drive at 12:29 a.m. Thursday morning. A police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle. A search revealed drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

A passenger, 18 year old Kloweigh L. Cox of Seymour admitted to owning the materials. After being taken to the Jennings County Jail, she was found to be carrying more meth. She is facing charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia as well as trafficking with an inmate.