Seymour woman accused of stealing from employer

A Seymour woman has been arrested, accused of stealing from the restaurant where she worked.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers received a report last week from the restaurant’s management that a store manager was suspected of taking money that was supposed to be put into the safe. The victims said that the employee was documenting that the money was deposited, but the totals were not matching up and they were missing more than $7,000.

Police found the suspect, 40-year-old Aimee J. Brooks at her Seymour home on Tuesday and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside. After asking for permission to search the home, police discovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and equipment for a marijuana grow operation.

Brooks allegedly admitted to police that she had taken the money. She was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance and for possessing the marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police say that charges may be coming on other suspects.