Seymour woman accused of drug dealing

A traffic stop in Seymour led to the arrest of a woman on drug dealing charges Tuesday.

According to Seymour Police Department, officers noticed an SUV commit a traffic infraction and pulled it over.

Police say that the driver agreed to a search of the vehicle and officers located more than 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, more than 40 pills and a variety of drug paraphernalia including scales and baggies.

The driver, 31-year-old Deanna Pennycuff of Seymour was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in methamphetamine, as well as for possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia.