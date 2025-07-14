Seymour traffic stop leads to four drug-related arrests

Four people were arrested last week in Seymour after a traffic stop led to officers finding drugs in the vehicle.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers stopped the vehicle Thursday near U.S. 50 and U.S. 31 after noticing the SUV driver make several traffic violations. While talking with and observing the four people inside the vehicle, police became suspicious about the possibility of drug activity and received a search warrant. The search uncovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, syringes, drug paraphernalia and large amount of cash.

Police say that they also saw one of the suspects try to inconspicuously toss away a baggie that was found to contain meth.

All four were arrested on drug related charges, with 32-year-old Tressa Wells and 31-year-old Clayton Douglas, both of Seymour, facing charges of dealing methamphetamine, and obstruction of justice, along with possessing the drugs and paraphernalia. Two men from Cincinnati are facing charges for possessing drugs.

You can find more information on our website. Those were: