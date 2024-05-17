Seymour to close Second Street for road project

The City of Seymour will be closing parts of Second Street, starting next week as part of a street rehabilitation project.

The work is expected to start Monday and last through Saturday, May 25th just east of Community Drive while crews relocate utilities. After that, the work will continue to move east down Second Street with the schedule depending on the weather and speed of progress.

The work is happening near Seymour High School and school officials are warning that parents and students should plan for extra time and to take an alternative route.

The city says that the work is part of a $15 million dollars reconstruction project.