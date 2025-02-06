Seymour to award grants in Curb Appeal program

Seymour city planners are looking for applicants for this year’s Curb Appeal program.

The program offers matching grants for home improvement projects that enhance the appearance and quality of properties and enhance neighborhood aesthetic appeal.

The program is open to owner-occupied homes or rental properties in the city of Seymour. All projects must be visible from the street or sidewalk and the owner or tenant must have an income of less than $100,000 a year.

The grant awards a maximum of $500 for projects of $1,000 or more for individual homes, or up to $750 for projects $1,500 or more submitted by neighbors. The program provides reimbursement for some costs, such as materials and for professional labor.

The program, run through the city’s Planning and Zoning Department, has been going on for four years and has led to more than $229,000 in improvement project investments in the city.

Building Commissioner Jeremy Gray said homeowners are “able to make their homes look better which makes neighborhoods look better.”

You can find information on applying by callingPatty Tormoehlen at 812-522-4746 or email [email protected] For more information: https://seymourin.org/images/2021/pdf/Curb-Appeal-Grant-Program.pdf