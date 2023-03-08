Seymour teens accused in armed robbery

A teen couple from Seymour is facing charges after an investigation into an armed robbery last month.

According to Seymour police, officers were called to the 600 block of South Vine Street on February 22nd on a report that a man with a gun held up a victim, stealing a handgun. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Hunter Coomer and he was accompanied by his girlfriend 18-year-old Max Caudill, police say.

Police couldn’t find the couple and arrest warrants were issued for both.

On Saturday, Scott County deputies located the two at a store in Scottsburg. They were arrested on the outstanding warrants and their vehicle impounded. Yesterday, Seymour police served a search warrant on the vehicle and while they did not find the weapon used in the robbery, or the stolen weapon, they did find a a handgun that had been reported stolen from Jackson County.

The warrant for Coomer was for charges of armed robbery, intimidation, pointing a firearm, and theft. Caudill is facing charges of armed robbery and theft.

They are both awaiting extradition back to Jackson County and police say additional charges are possible.