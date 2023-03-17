Seymour teen facing charges after gunfire in home

A Seymour teen has been arrested, accused of firing a handgun several times inside a home.

According to Seymour Police Department, the incident happened last month but was reported to authorities this week. The 15-year-old allegedly pulled a handgun, pointing it at another child and firing it multiple times in the home. A search warrant was issued for the home and while searching there, police discovered controlled substances, leading to a second search warrant. Officers found a stolen handgun, more than 2000 rounds of ammo, signs the gun had been fired inside the home, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The 15-year-old was arrested on preliminary felony charges of criminal recklessness, intimidation, pointing a firearm, and theft.