Seymour street milling and paving starting today

The City of Seymour is warning that milling and paving is going to be starting today on several streets around the community.

Affected streets scheduled to start today include 9th Street at the railroad tracks, Shields Avenue from 9th to 16th Streets and 16th street from Shields Avenue to Ewing Street.

Work is expected to start on Thursday on Arvin Avenue, and Vine, 14th, Pine, Poplar, Brown and Laurel streets.

The work is expected to take up to two weeks, and the work schedule is dependent on the weather.

You should avoid the areas if you can.