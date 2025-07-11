Seymour Spark Shop to celebrate start of work this afternoon

The Jackson County Chamber will be celebrating the start of the work on the SPARK Shop project with a launch event today

The SPARK shop is a co-working studio. The space can be used for local entrepreneurs, innovators and remote workers to share resources, to collaborate and to form a community.

The design-build team is being led by a partnership between Goecker Construction Inc. and Hiday Property Group. Design Point Architects will be doing the architecture and design for the space and N-I-Tech, Inc. will be handling the technology side.

Last month the Jackson County Chamber also received a $40,000 award for its SPARK Shop Connections program through the Indiana Commerce Office’s Community Collaboration Fund. Once the SPARK Shop opens, the funds will be used to engage and attract entrepreneurs and innovators to the space.

The launch event will be at 4 p.m. today. The center will be at 301 E Second Street. That is the former George’s Tire Shop building at 2nd & Broadway in Seymour.

Artist’s rendering courtesy of Jackson County Chamber