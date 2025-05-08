Seymour seeks your thoughts on making streets safer

The city of Seymour is looking for your thoughts on how to make streets safer.

The city has started a process that organizers hope will eliminate fatal and serious crashes in the community. A survey and mapping tool have been launched online. The survey asks questions about street safety and the behavior of other drivers you see on the road. The mapping tool lets you identify areas of concern you might have including categories for safety, pedestrians, cyclists and accessibility.

You can take part in the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SaferStreetsForSeymour

You can use the mapping tool here: https://lochgroup.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/reporter/index.html