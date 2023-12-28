Seymour seeks applicants for Quality of Life grants

The city of Seymour is looking for nonprofit organizations to apply for the city’s Quality of Life grants.

The grants, funded through the city’s redevelopment commission, are meant to provide partial funding for projects that improve the quality of life for Seymour residents through downtown/ beautification, education, or industrial projects. The locations affected by the grants must be within Seymour’s designated tax increment financing districts.

Under Indiana law, the grant projects must benefit public health, safety, morals, and welfare; increase economic well-being of the community, and protect and increase property values.

The city is accepting the grant applications through January 10th.

For more information you can call 812-522-4020 or email [email protected].