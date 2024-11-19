Seymour Second Street work to last through next fall

Parts of Second Street in downtown Seymour will be closing down through next fall as crews completely reconstruct the roadway.

According to the city of Seymour, work began yesterday on the process of tearing out the existing roadway and replacing storm drains. The work began east of Community Drive and the Second Street intersection and will continue east, two to four blocks at a time. During the work in each area, the street will be closed along with adjoining side streets.

Although the project was originally expected to finish by next June, delays in utility work have pushed back the schedule. Organizers hope to have the street completed in time for Oktoberfest next year. Crews from Milestone Contractors will work on the project through the winter, with the exception of a break for the holidays.

You are urged to avoid the area if you can.

Photo courtesy of City of Seymour