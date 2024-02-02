Seymour restaurant victim of employee’s theft

An arrest has been made after a Seymour restaurant was found to be the victim of an employee who took funds using a company credit card.

According to the Seymour Police Department, the investigation began in in October when the owner of Brewski’s Downtown contacted police about an employee who had used a company credit card for personal purchases. After subpoenas were issued for transaction records, an IT specialist for the business was linked to the unauthorized credit uses.

Police tried to interview the suspect in mid-January but he declined. An arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 25th for 29-year-old Spencer A. Kindred of Seymour on felony charges of theft and forgery. On Tuesday, Kindred turned himself in at the Jackson County Jail.